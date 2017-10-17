Revenue leakage probe: Senate joint c’ttee records huge success

THE Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport set up to probe underhand dealings by firms causing revenue leakages at the nation’s ports among other areas, has led to refund of over N30 billion.

It was gathered the refunds range from Foreign Exchange (forex) abuses to various forms of underpayments among others

This came as a Non-Governmental Organisation, Conscience Nigeria, has commended the Senate Committee for a job well done, urging the committee not to waver or succumb to blackmail from any quarters.

In a statement, Executive Director, Tosin Adeyanju, said Nigerians did not give the committee any chance of success but that the billions already refunded had vindicated the committee.

“We never thought this committee would perform like this. I personally felt it would be business as usual but the Senator Hope Uzodinma-led assemblage has proved us wrong. Now, they should be prepared for blackmail from some quarters. But they should not be deterred.

“Nigerians are solidly behind them. What we expect is for these companies to begin to set good, honest standards and ensure that they stop towing the path of infamy. The Nigerian Customs should also seize the gauntlet by blocking all the loopholes already identified by the committee.”

He also lauded Senate leadership for standing firm on the side of probity and Transparency in government business as “that is the only way we can progress as a nation”.

He urged the various company executives to join hands with government in ensuring that their firms toe the path of honesty at all times.