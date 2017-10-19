How policemen frustrate court orders — Lawyer

By Onozure Dania

A LAGOS-based legal practitioner, Mr. Kayode Fasetire, has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to stop some of his officers who are allegedly being used to frustrate a court order, in Lagos.

Kayode, who is counsel to Redorn Realtors Company Ltd alleged that his client had obtained a court order for the possession of a property located at 31a & b Gafar Animashaun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, but that since they took possession, some mobile policemen have been trying to illegally reinstate the former owner in the property.

He also alleged that the company bought the said property from Sterling Bank Plc in 2015 but that all their efforts to gain entry into the property has been continuously aborted by mobile police officers on the orders of someone within the top echelon of the police.

While narrating the circumstances surrounding the ownership of the property, Kayode stated that the former owners of the property, Tonique Oil Services Ltd. lost its ownership after failing to pay back a N2billion loan facility it secured from Sterling Bank Plc.

He said his client subsequently bought the said property from Sterling Bank Plc at a cost agreed by both parties.

According to Kayode, ”my client duly obtained a court order from a LagosMagistrate Court forpossession of the property which was served on the occupant. “On August 18, 2017 we took possession of the property only for the Managing Director of Tonique Oil Service Ltd, Tony Adejuigbe, to storm the property three days after with some policemen and thugs. We reported the matter to Maroko Police station and he was subsequently arrested but later released on bail.

“We were shocked when on Friday, October 13, 2017, another set of Mobile police officers again stormed the property. We have been unable to know who sent them and what their mission is. We believe someone high up in the police is using them to undermine the court orders.”

He, however, appealed to the IG to urgently look into the matter to prevent the breakdown of law and order.