All Police commands’ll be involved in Anambra governorship election – IGP

By Kinsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, hinted that all police commands across the country will be involved in the provision of security in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

Idris, who described the expected poll as a great challenge to the Police, also hinted that personnel of the service will be fully mobilised from not less than 15 units across the country to man the election.

This came as he directed state Commissioners of Police to immediately assess the deployment of personnel attached to very important persons with a view to withdrawing those deployed illegally.

Speaking in Abuja while briefing Commissioners of Police and officers, Idris said the Police, under his leadership, were working towards ensuring that not only the Anambra election was hitch free, but also subsequent ones in Ekiti and Osun states.

His words: “The greatest challenge we have now is the governorship election in Anambra State. We will involve all commands and all Commissioners of Police. We are going to sit down and send out directives towards the mobilisation of the Police officers that will cover the election.”

To this end, he said, directives will be sent to various state commands, tasking the state commissioners of police to swing into action with their inputs that Force Headquarters can act on.

The Police boss was furious over recent kidnap of some Police personnel, especially Divisional Police Officers in some states and tasked state commissioners to alert them on how to carry out their movements in their various divisions.

Describing the situation as not only embarrassing but annoying, he warned that the commissioners will be held responsible if any such case was repeated.

He equally tasked the commissioners to ensure policemen from the traffic division carry out their duties professionally.