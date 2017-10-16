Plateau killing: Buhari directs military, police to halt reprisal attacks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military and the police to put mechanism in place to ensure that there is no reprisal attacks in Plateau State.

President Buhari who was reacting to the killing of over 20 persons by suspected herdsmen said the madness should not be allowed to continue.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu last night in Abuja, the President said that he received with deep sadness and regret, news of the killings of over 20 persons.

According to the statement, “President Buhari believes that this madness has gone too far. He has instructed the military and the police to not only bring the violence to an instant end, but to draw up a plan to ensure that there are no further attacks and reprisal attacks by one group against the other.

“President Buhari is devoted to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity, and he encourages Nigerians of all groups to learn to live together in peace and harmony..

He commiserates with the governor and people of Plateau State, and with those who lost their loved ones, friends and family: May God comfort them as only He can.”