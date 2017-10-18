Breaking News
Photos: Kachiku, Baru after a meeting with Osinbajo

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachiku,  Group Managing Director NNPC, Maikanti Baru and some officials of Agip Petroleum met with with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

: Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachiku (l) departing with some officials after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with some officials of Agip Petroleum at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017

 

The Group Managing Director NNPC, Maikanti Baru (r) and other officials departing after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with some officials of Agip Petroleum at the State Hosue, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017

 

 


