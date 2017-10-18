Breaking News
Photos: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting to discuss issues affecting Nigeria. Newsmen gathered also that President Buhari will leave for Turkey on Wednesday, which his reasons for travelling were not communicated to newsmen.

More detail later

Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; Ag. SGF, Habiba Lawan; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari who presided over the weekly meeting of the Fedearl Executive Council at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017
Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister for labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole and the Minister or State for Trade and Investments, Aisha Abubakar discussing before the opening of the Federal Executive Council Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017
Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister for labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole discussing before the opening of the Federal Executive Council Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017
Minister for Communications, Adebayo Shitu; Minister for Solid Miniirals, Kayode fayemi; Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu; Minister for Sports, Solomon Dalong and the Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Bawa Bwari discussing before the opening of the Federal Executive Council Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017
Minister for Communications, Adebayo Shitu; Minister for Solid Miniirals, Kayode Fayemi and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu discussing before the opening of the Federal Executive Council Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017


