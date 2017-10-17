PDP, the only political party in Enugu State —Reps

The member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chukwuemeka Ujam, has declared that no other political party exists in Enugu State except the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ujam, who spoke at the flag-off of 2017 local government election campaign of the PDP in Nkanu West Local Government Area, also said “there is no vacancy in Lion Building, Enugu come 2019.”

The federal lawmaker added that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s achievements in the state in the face of the nation’s economic challenges are unprecedented and worthy of commendation.

He stated that the governor had started a lot of people-oriented programmes aimed at impacting positively on the lives of the people in “Nkanuland” in particular and the entire state in general.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is an outstanding political leader, who knows the job. He has done very well in office. No other political party exists in Enugu State and Nkanu West Local Government Area, will be the first to deliver 100 per cent to PDP in all the elections to be contested in the state, come November 4, 2017 and in 2019 general elections”, the federal lawmaker declared.

Earlier in his welcome address, Transition Committee Chairman of the council, Chika Igwesi, hailed Ugwuanyi for his commitment to the well-being of the people of the state, disclosing that Nkanu West L.G.A was privileged to have him as their governor.

Igwesi appreciated the governor for the ongoing reconstruction of Amurri and Ndiagu roads, and the efforts by his administration and members of the National Assembly from the state.