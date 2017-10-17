PDP Councillorship primaries: Crisis brews in Bomadi over alleged imposition

By Etop Ekanem

Crisis may erupt in Bomadi over allegations that Moro Donbraye, a former Delta House of Assembly member, may have perfected deals to impose Nurse Edeinmene, an incumbent councillor on Ward 1 in Bomadi metropolis on the basis of female gender.

Nelson Gomeromo who tied in the lead results with Mrs. Nurse Edeinmene with seven votes apiece noted in a petition: “The plan to introduce female favouritism is an unacceptable imposition which Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state party chairman/executive abhor in their promise to be fair to all. Nobody should accordingly drop their names and tarnish same in their plans to impose candidates”.

“Governor Okowa is reportedly an advocate of female participation in elective offices, not an advocate of female gender imposition in elective situation and I agree with that. Those who seek gender favouritism should seek available options in appointments or earlier providing for elective positions where only female candidates could contest and emerge, not in the middle of an ongoing process where clear winners are expected from either a male or female in contest.

“A female party faithful who decides to come into a primary election comes with the intention of winning and must be seen to have clearly won before being declared winner and candidate of the party. Hilary Clinton, a female aspirant during Barack Obama’s aspiration to be Democratic Party candidate in the US did not seek and was not offered favouritism because she is female. America did not offer her the Presidency because she is female in her contest with Donald Trump who emerged winner.”

The Tanko Awipi-organised PDP primaries for Wards 1, 2 and 3 of Bomadi was generally adjudged as landmark for its peace and transparency with clear winners in Messrs Ebigba Omoun and Yerindideke Macaulay emerging from Wards 2 and 3 respectively in Bomadi.

A run-off for Ward 1 scheduled for Sunday, October 15, 2017 has had to be shifted to Thursday and then Saturday, October 21, 2017 raising further fears that the PDP political leadership in Bomadi community is afraid of credible primaries.

Following rumours that Donbraye had sent name of Mrs. Edeinmene to appropriate quarters as winner in disregard for the Tanko Awipi-led party Executive Council and its scheduled run-off, an allegation Donbraye denied, Nelson Gomeromo on Sunday 15 October 2017 led his supporters, in peaceful protest. Wielding placards, the protesters moved to the police station, SSS Office and Mr. Tanko Awipi’s residence among others to register their displeasure.

Gomeromo advised: “The party leadership had battled to create unity; some selfish interests should not let the party relapse into deep schisms and be inflicted with deep scars.”