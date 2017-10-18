PDP Anambra suspends Nwosu, Anenih over anti-party practices, alleged impunity

By Anthony Ogbonna

…Pair to face disciplinary committee

Members of PDP Anambra State Caretaker Committee on Monday suspended Professor A.B.C. Nwosu and Iyom Josephine Anenih as Chairman and Secretary of the committee respectively after passing a vote of no confidence on the pair for their engagement in dishonest practices and several other conducts capable of causing disaffection amongst party members.

In a press release duly signed by the newly appointed Chairman of the PDP Anambra State Caretaker Committee, Hon. Humphrey Nsofor and nine others on behalf of 27 members of the Caretaker committee, Prof. Nwosu and Iyom Anenih were suspended for one month after breaching Section 58(I)(A)(D)(H)(I) of the party’s constitution.

The committee members also alleged Prof. Nwosu and Iyom Anenih had aided Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi in creating a parallel party organ at the state level.

According to the committee, the PDP at the state level had been completely hijacked by Peter Obi with the assistance of Prof. Nwosu and Iyom Anenih, imposing non-PDP members on the party, starting from Mr. Oseloka Obaze whom, according to them, he handpicked from his former party, his running mate, the Director General of the Campaign Organization and other members of the campaign team.

The members of the committee also registered their dissatisfaction at what they described as the manner in which Peter Obi seized the party’s caretaker Committee “by turning the former Chairman, Prof Nwosu and former Secretary, Iyom Josephine Anenih to his enforcers and errand persons alongside 10 other members of the committee who were offered different appointments in the Gubernatorial campaign as well as appointing them working committee members.”

Clearly unhappy with the recent turn of events since Mr. Peter Obi joined the party, the committee lambasted the former Governor for what they said was “the role he played in the suspension of Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah after providing false and misleading information to the National Headquarters while forcing as many as four aspirants including Senator Stella Oduah to quit the primary election at the 11th hour in protest against the impunity and charade of a primary election where doctored delegate lists were used.”

They also noted that leading party members like Senator Annie Okonkwo and Elder Linus Ukachukwu have long distanced themselves from the party because of Mr. Peter Obi.

The committee called on Mr. Peter Obi to address the issue of the real cause of the crisis between himself and Governor Obiano “with regards to the N7bn demanded by Obi from the Governor as repayment for the funds being spent during the campaign of Gov. Obiano in 2013 as the continued attempt to sweep the matter under the carpet does not augur well for the party.”

“Professor A.B.C. Nwosu and Iyom Josephine Anenih have been given seven days to appear before a seven-man disciplinary committee led by Chief Okechukwu Okpara which has been set up to look into these issues,” the statement concluded.