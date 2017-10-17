Osun, American firm sign $450m MoU on environment

Osun State government, yesterday, signed a partnership agreement worth $450 million with an American company on waste management.

The Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the state government and the American Green Environmental Global Solutions Nigeria Limited, which was signed to render services on turning wastes to consumables, took place at the Governor’s office, Osogbo.

The partnership will create jobs, expand the economy, create a new dynamic economy in tourism and as well keep the environment clean.

Signing the MoU, President of Green Environmental Services of America, GESA. and America Green Environmental Solution Nigeria Limited, AGEGS, Patrick Onyeije, disclosed that the machinery and building as regards the planned projects will take eight to 12 weeks to be fully on ground.

He explained that the first phase of the projects will cost $250 million, assuring that the company was ready to commence operation soonest.

Onyeije, who was represented by one of the top officials of the company, Major Samuel Adewumi (retd), said the partnership will help to improve the economy of the state as waste will be collected from tenants and homes and recycled for valuable products such as tissue papers, plastics and organic manure (fertilizer) for farmers.

In his remarks, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of of Osun State said the partnership was to complement his administration’s efforts in keeping the environment clean, safe,green and sustainable.

Aregbesola said his administration had never failed in its responsibilities of making Osun State the safest state in Nigeria through its consciousness to environmental preservation and maintenance.