Okobah urges Deltans to ignore APC’s media attacks against Okowa

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Akpokona Omafuaire

THE people of Delta State have been advised to ignore the negative propaganda allegedly being orchestrated by All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state through online platforms to tarnish the image of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

United States-based medical practitioner, Dr. Isioma Okobah, who spoke in Agbor, during a visit to the state, insisted that the online reports on the Okowa administration were not in tandem with the reality on ground, saying her visit to Delta State was an eye opener to the giant strides so far achieved.

Okobah said the assessment of the Okowa administration should be based purely on fulfilment of campaign promises to the electorate and such assessment should be anchored on objectivity, empirical proofs and evidence on ground.

She spoke during the formal inauguration of the Okowa legacy group at Igbodo, Ika North- East Local Government Area.

Okowa commissions roads, market in Udu and Okpe

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa has said that his government is set to bring more infrastructural development to the state in line with its SMART agenda.

Okowa gave the assurance while commissioning road projects in Udu and Okpe council areas at the resumed Town Hall meeting across the state.

According to Okowa, “I know that resources are scarce but we will do our best to bring more infrastructural development to Deltans.”

At Udu, Okowa commissioned the reconstructed Ovwian main road and promised to fix another bad road in DSC.