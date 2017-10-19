Obiano’s aide resigns, alleges neglect of own community

By Enyim Enyim

Onitsha—Governor Willies Obiano’s aide on Legislative and Labour Union Matters, Mr. Pauly Onyeka, has resigned, alleging neglect of his people in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

The former lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly, who was later drafted to the Ministry of Environment, in his resignation letter dated October 16, stated that he had to resign because it was of no use for him to continue, when his people were being denied the dividends of democracy.

Onyeka wrote: “Save for the skeletal works on two out of the eight roads under construction in Ekwusigo (six from Peter Obi and two from the present administration) all have been abandoned.”

“I started appealing to you over these roads since three years ago, when I was in the legislature representing my people. I intensified my plea two years ago.

“I made it clear to you that Ekwusigo people will be so difficult to mobilise for your re-election unless something miraculous happens on those roads, yet you did nothing tangible.”

He further stated that thousands of youths in Ekwusigo council were not empowered by the government.