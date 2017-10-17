Obaseki to kick-start Industrial Park at Ologbo

Promises massive road construction in Egor LGA

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said he would kick-start the development of an Industrial Park at Ologbo in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, as part of activities to mark his one-year anniversary in office.

The governor said this while speaking to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Idogbo, the administrative headquarters of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, during a thank-you-tour to local government areas in the state.

Earlier, the governor and other top government functionaries were at Uselu, the administrative headquarter of Egor Local Government Area, where he promised the people more road construction projects across the council area.

“We have awarded the contracts for roads at 19th street, Ugbowo; Powerline at Evbuotubu; Textile Mill Road; Uwelu road, among others,” he added.

Obaseki commended Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area for ensuring that the party cleared the votes in its ten wards, stressing, “I want to thank you for a great job by ensuring our party won in the ten wards in the council area. Three wards in this local government got 95 percent votes for the party during the governorship election that brought this administration to power.”

Noting that he would not renege on the promises made during his electioneering campaign, he said, “During the one-year anniversary of this administration, we will lay the foundation for an Industrial park at Ologbo. We will create jobs for our youths through this means to fulfil our electioneering promises of job creation.”

He said it was noteworthy that the Secretary to State the Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., who is the engine-room of his administration, hails from the council. “You call me wake and see, Governor! For your information, I sleep, but you have to thank your son, the SSG and the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, because, while I am sleeping, they are awake and should be commended as they are responsible for what you see when you wake up,” he added.

The governor awarded N500,000 to ward seven for securing for the party the highest number of votes during the gubernatorial election; ward ten got N500,000 for the highest percentage of votes, while other wards got N100,000 for their effort.

The APC Chairman in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Barr. Eric Osayande, thanked the governor for his developmental strides in road construction in just ten months of leadership, adding, “We thank you for the ongoing construction work at Lucky way; Obayantor-Ogbekpen-Obagie-Irhirhi Road and others, as well as, the proposed Industrial park at Ologbo/Obazagbon.”