NPHCDA donates 45 scanning machines to Bauchi Govt.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has donated 45 scanning machines to Bauchi State Government for Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state to reduce pregnancy related complications.

Newsmen report that the machines were on Wednesday presented to Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSHCDA) by NPHCDA in Bauchi at the end of 10-day training for midwives in Bauchi.

Newsmen report that the scanning machines were earlier donated by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) named GE Healthcare supported by USAID.

Handing over the equipment to the state, the Coordinator of NPHCDA in the state, Mr Bashir Maidabino said the equipment would go a long way to improve maternal health in the state.

Receiving the items, the Executive Secretary of the BSHCDA, Dr Adamu Gamawa appreciated the gesture and promised to ensure judicious use of the equipment.

“The training of midwives on the scanning machine will be continuous and will be done in batches.

“We just concluded that of the first batch with 12 participants.

“The machine will contribute immensely to maternal health issues in our Primary Health Centres,” he said

