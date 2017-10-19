We’re not probing Amosun over cash in vault —EFCC

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said that it is not investigating the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, over any financial or economic crime.

The commission said it was also not true that its operatives were on the trail of the governor over alleged graft.

The commission, in a statement signed by the Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said it never raided the home of the governor and was not looking for him for any reason.

The statement said; “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to reports in the social media purporting that the Commission recently stormed the basement of the Ikeja, Lagos, residence of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun State, where cash in local and foreign currencies were said to have been stashed in a vault.

“The report quoting ghost sources in the commission further alleged that the commission had been on the trail of the governor for two weeks before the purported raid.

“It is important to state that there is no truth in the report. Governor Amosun was neither under surveillance nor was any of his residences raided by operatives of the EFCC.

“Consequently, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the false report.”