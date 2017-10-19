No vaccination ongoing in Delta schools —Ukah

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, has described the rumour making the rounds that pupils were being forcefully vaccinated in schools as unfounded and baseless.

Ukah, in a statement, reassured Deltans of the state government’s commitment to the health of its people, adding, “The rumour is absolutely false and baseless. There has been no such incident in any school in Delta State. We advise parents and guardians to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.”

He, however, urged all school heads to take appropriate measures to secure their schools and ensure that students and pupils are properly accounted for until the close of school every day.

He also called on all security agencies to be on the alert to forestall the antics of mischief makers who may want to take advantage of the false rumour to cause panic and havoc.

He said: “There is no vaccination campaign going on in schools currently in Delta State,” adding that “the usual vaccines for immunization are approved by World Health Organization, WHO, and government and are administered only with due information to the public.