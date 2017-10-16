Nigeria now has a formidable team, says Amos Adamu

Amos Adamu, a former FIFA Executive Committee member on Monday said that Nigeria now has a worthy team that would perform well at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Adamu made the remark against the backdrop of the remarkable outing of the Super Eagles during the Russia 2018 World Cup qualier, from a group that was described as the “group of death’’.

He told newsmen in Lagos that Coach Gernot Rohr must strive to make a difference with the team at the World Cup.

“It’s a good thing and they have shown that we have a team now.

“So the coaches should try their best to make sure that we reach where we are going.

“Yes, I think it’s a nice thing.’’

Newsmen report that the Super Eagles clinched the sole ticket for the 2018 Russia World Cup from CAF Group B, after a 1-0 win over Chipolopolo of Zambia at Uyo with a match to spare.

The final Group B match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Nov.11 will be more of a formality, since Nigeria had already qualified for the FIFA flagship football competition.