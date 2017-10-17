Nigeria, Brazil to strengthen relations in trade, defence, others

The Federal Government and the Federative Republic of Brazil have agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations to enhance economic development, defence, food productions among others.

The decision was reached in Abuja at a meeting between the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Brazilian External Relations Minister, Aloysio Ferreira.

A communiqué issued on the meeting held in Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

In the communiqué, both ministers discussed issues of common interest aimed at strengthening the long standing cordial and fraternal relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

The Ministers discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts from both countries including draft investment cooperation and facilitation agreement and draft agreement on transfer of prisoners.

They also discussed draft cooperation agreements on agricultural development under the More Food International Programme as well as Extradition Agreement.

The minister deliberated on current international agenda, such as the pressing need for reform of the United Nations Security Council

They also reflected on the actual world order, and the utter importance of combating international terrorism, including eliminating the social issues that contribute to its spreading.

“Both Ministers exchanged views on the security threat in the Sahel region and reaffirmed their support for initiatives such as the Multinational Joint Task Force.

“This is to enable countries in the region find their own solutions for the problems that affect them.

“The Ministers agreed that a stronger cooperation between the two countries in the field of Defence, which would further strengthen the role played by Nigeria, can contribute to the stabilization of the region.

“Both Ministers reviewed the level of implementation of the Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue between Nigeria and Brazil, which is a platform aimed at intensifying engagement between both countries,” it stated.

It was disclosed in the communiqué that Ferreira had earlier met with Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh and they also exchanged views on the More Food International Programme.

They shared experiences in cattle ranching to boost production in Nigeria as well as the School Feeding Programme and Social Intervention Policies of the federal government.

NAN