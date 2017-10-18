Nat. Stadium Swimming pool host Africa Junior Championship

By Jacob Ajom

There was excitement among members of the Nigeria Aquatic Federation as the National Stadium Lagos Olympic size swimming pool which has been dormant for the past 18 years was announced as the host for the forthcoming 2nd Africa (CANA Zone 2) Junior Swimming Championship holding October 27- 29.



President of Nigeria Aquatic Federation, Babatunde Fatai Williams who addressed the media on the championship said the stadium swimming pool which was renovated recently, will be unveiled to the world during the championship and all activities will be carried on there.

“It is still one of the best pools in the country, which hosted Africa as far back as 1973 during the All Africa Games. We will hold special screening for our swimmers on Saturday, before the championship proper, next week,” the President said.

Speaking on the competition, Williams said, competition will involve two age categories: G1 comprising Ages13/14 for swimmers born in 2004 and 2003 and G2 comprising 15/16 for swimmers born 2002 and 2001.

“There will be 20 individual events and two relay races in the G1 category, 24 individual events and two relay races in the G2 category. There will also be combined relay races for mixed categories,” he said, adding that all events will be direct finals to be determined by the time returned.

Countries that make up CANA Zone 2(West and Central Africa) include Nigeria, Senegal,Ghana, Togo and Guinea.

Others include Cetral African Republic, Sierra Leone, Benin, Niger and Equatorial Guinea. Others expected include Gambia, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and Mali