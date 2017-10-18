N1.8 m tax fraud: EFCC storms Uyo pay office, whisk away Fed Pay officer, 2 others

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC said on Wednesday that it had arrested the Federal Pay Officer for Uyo, Akwa Ibom State over alleged tax fraud totalling N1.8 million.



The FPO, Mr. Shiftanure E. John, was arrested for what the commission described as abuse of office and failure to remit N1.8 million to the Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS in Akwa Ibom State.

The anti-graft agency said that its preliminary investigation revealed retries in the agency’s cashbook which showed evidence of payments made to the Federal Pay Office FPO, but were not reflected in the banks reconciliation statement because they were not remitted to the appropriate bodies and banks/sub-treasury by the Federal Pay Officer, as stipulated in the financial regulations.

Others also being interrogated for their alleged involvement in the diversion of the said sum include the Deputy Pay Officer, Mrs. Obot A. Lucy, and the Cashier, Mrs. Ekanem Imabong.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the officials would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.