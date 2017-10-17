Meet representatives from Sheffield Hallam University UK offering a £3,000 discount to Nigerian students – we’re in Port Harcourt, Enugu & Lagos

Sheffield Hallam University, one of the most popular universities in the UK, is offering a £3,000 discount to Nigerian students starting courses in January 2018. For a full list of courses visit https://www.shu.ac.uk/januarystart

Sheffield Hallam is an established destination of choice for Nigerian students. We have an office in Lagos and regularly attend alumni events and education exhibitions across Nigeria. We have an active Nigerian Student Society who organise events and celebrations on campus.

Come and meet us in Port Harcourt, Enugu & Lagos

Our representatives will be in these cities and will be happy to answer any questions about courses or the application process for Sheffield Hallam:

PORT- HARCOURT

Thursday 17 October: 11am to 4pm

UKEAS Port Harcourt,

45 Stadium Road, Beside FIRS building,

Port Harcourt

ENUGU

Tuesday 24 October: 11am to 4pm

UKEAS Enugu

Suite B8, Bethel Plaza,

Plot 36 Garden Avenue

Enugu

LAGOS

Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 5pm

Sheffield Hallam University Nigeria Office

3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road

Ikeja, Lagos

africa@shu.ac.uk

08074094970, 08074094965

Study in a safe and friendly city

Located in the vibrant and friendly city of Sheffield in the north of the UK, Sheffield Hallam is a modern university with a rich and proud history dating back to 1843. The university offers a wide range of courses and each course is designed in consultation with subject area or industrial experts. The University has invested more than £100 million into facilities and resources over the past decade.

Industry-focused courses

As well as courses in subject areas including finance, nursing, engineering, computing, health and art and design, Sheffield Hallam is able to develop courses in specialist subject areas such as MSc Web and Cloud Computing or MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management. There are also opportunities for students to gain work experience from paid placements or through consultancy projects.

Shola Okubote, director of Sheffield Hallam Nigeria office said: “Because our courses are constantly evolving to meet workplace demands, we are confident that our graduates have the best possible chance of getting the job they want. Many of our courses are accredited by professional bodies and several lead to professional qualifications or include the costs of professional exams.”

Generous package of scholarships

High-achieving students are encouraged to apply for a Transform Together scholarship which consists of a 50 per cent discount from the course fee from each year of an undergraduate course or from a postgraduate course. Scholarships are competitive and cannot be used in conjunction with the £3,000 fee discount. Full terms and conditions apply.

Excellent student support

Sheffield Hallam offers a dedicated support team, free English language classes and one-to-one careers advice and support. Services include a free airport pick up service at Manchester airport and an international student meet and greet desk to help students settle quickly into life in the UK and the University.

More information

Find out more about our courses starting in January 2018 and September 2018

