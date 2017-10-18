LG Polls: Isoko North, South chairmen clinch PDP tickets

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH-CHAIRMEN of the Isoko North and South Local Government Areas, Delta State, Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor and Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, have emerged as chairmanship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the council areas for the January 6, 2018 local government election in the state.

Ikpokpo, who is the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State chapter and Egbabor, emerged after they were unanimously endorsed for the positions by leaders and stakeholders of the party in the council areas.

Ikpokpo”s endorsement was sequel to the recommendation of the seven- man Chairmanship Screening Committee of the party in the local government area.

The Committee, in a report submitted by its Chairman, Chief Mike Usige to the leader of the PDP Isoko South Leadership causus, Mr. Ross Uredi, held that Ikpokpo had brought innovations to local government administration, noting that his endorsement and subsequent re-election would enable him consolidate on his achievements in the areas agriculture, primary healthcare, primary education, environment

On Egbabor’s emergence, Chairman of the PDP in Isoko North, Mr. Godwin Ogorugba said “after evaluating his performance in the past three years in the face of paucity of funds, particularly his Public Private Partnership initiatives, free eye treatment program, repair of bad roads and other achievements, the party leaders had no option than to endorse him for a second term knowing that he will do very well now that the country is coming out of recession.”