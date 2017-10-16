Lagos has broken culture of silence around sexual, domestic abuse — AMBODE

…Launches new resource book

By Sola Ogundipe

A RESOURCE book on sexual abuse and gender based violence, recently launched by the Lagos State government has been positioned to rid the State of the menace of domestic and sexual violence once and for all.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, who represented Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode during a dinner to wrap up activities marking the Domestic Violence Month, noted efforts of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, saying in the past two years, it had helped to raise the bar in seeking justice and welfare for victims of various forms of abuses in the State.

”Under this administration, the intervention of DSVRT is gradually breaking the silence around issues of Sexual & Gender Based Violence in Lagos State.

“There is a growing change in the culture, and people are increasingly confident to speak out, and we have seen an astronomical increase in the reporting of cases in the media.

“Lagos State has indeed revolutionised the handling of Sexual & Gender Based Violence in Nigeria, with all the pioneering initiatives that the DSVRT has been empowered to implement. The legacy has been set in Lagos State, and the pursuit for excellence will continue,” Ambode stated.

according to the Governor the need to share experiences and success therefore birthed the idea of a book, which would encapsulate the way Lagos State has tackled the scourge of Sexual & Gender Based Violence’.

The book entitled “Overcoming Sexual and Gender Based Violence: The Lagos State Experience” is a collection of contributions from various individuals and organisations working to safeguard victims of sexual abuse and gender based violence how the State’s DSVRT has tackled different cases, using multi-level approach.

Ambode also launched the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team Trust Fund.

His words: “This Fund is an important first step on the journey to alleviate the sufferings of survivors and give them an opportunity to move on with their lives. This Fund is another opportunity for Lagos State residents to support the cause, which shall be used primarily to provide immediate financial assistance to high-risk victims during their quest to justice; either by providing transportation, relocation or any other form of support where necessary”.

The Coordinator, DSVRT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi described the book as a resource tool, that highlights the numerous interventions embarked upon by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State DSVRT.

”To highlight the practicality and intensity of DSVRT procedures, this resource tool also shares the first hand stories of some survivors and details how their cases were handled.

”This book will serve as an invaluable resource tool in which all stakeholders, responder agencies and other jurisdictions can learn from the Lagos State experience.

The book contains contributions of various persons representing the muti-faceted and multi-agency approach which the DSVRT applies in tackling SGBV in Lagos State.