Kwara LG elections: Court throws out PDP’s suit, gives KWSIEC go ahead

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—THE main opposition party in Kwara State, Peoples Democratic Part, PDP, suffered a major setback in its bid to stop the conduct of next month’s local government elections in the state, as an Ilorin High Court, yesterday, dismissed the party’s plea to stop conduct of the poll.

This came on a day Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission, KWASIEC, held a sensitisation lecture delivered by Professor Muhammed Akanbi and other distinguished Nigerians on the need for free, fair and credible polls.

PDP, through its lead counsel, Salman Jawondo, had approached the court, asking it to restrain KWSIEC from conducting the said election into the 16 local councils of the state.

Also joined in the suit was the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN).

The party had hinged its claims on alleged unconstitutionality inherent in KWSIEC’s guidelines for candidates participating in the election.

PDP argued that the 2006 local government electoral law passed by Kwara State House of Assembly was inconsistent with the National Assembly Act and the 1999 Constitution.

The party also averred that some requirements for candidates in the Kwara State Local Government Electoral Law and the guidelines for the conduct of the council poll were preconditions not within the purview of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the 2010 Electoral Act, as amended.

Judgment

However, in his judgment, Justice Sulaiman Akanbi said Kwara State House of Assembly did nothing unconstitutional.

He, therefore, ordered the state electoral umpire to go ahead with the November 18 local government elections.

Justice Akanbi ruled: “What Kwara State House of Assembly did constitutionally and additionally is to aide the Federal Law; the state law is not inconsistent with the Electoral law.

“Kwara State House of Assembly did not run foul of the constitution, rather it complemented it. It is crystal clear that the action of Kwara State House of Assembly is constitutionally guaranteed as regards the council elections.

“Section 106 of the constitution is also emphatic on this. I, therefore, resolve the two issues raised by the claimant in favour of the defendants.”