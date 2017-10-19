Jumbo House protests exclusion from Bodo/Bonny road flag-off

By Judith Ufford

Jumbo Major House of Grand Bonny Kingdom, in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, has protested what it termed ‘exclusion’ from the recently flagged-off Bodo/Bonny Road Project, jointly funded by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, in Bonny LGA.

They accused the Bonny Council of Chiefs and NLNG of surreptitiously master-minding the plot to sideline Jumbo Major House, which claims the most impacted and the largest cluster community in the said project.

Leader of the group and Head of Jumbo Major House, Chief Jasper Jumbo, who hailed the Federal Government for “such a gigantic and laudable project which the Bonny people had long desired”, wondered why Jumbo Major House would be deliberately excluded from the flag-off even after receiving a formal invitation from the Office of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing,

Prof. Jumbo, alleged that the exclusion was a calculated attempt to deny them their God-given rights in Bonny LGA.