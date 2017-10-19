Jos Crises: Airforce deploys fighter helicopter to support land forces

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday night that it has deployed some of its air assets and personnel to Jos, the Plateau State capital, to support Operation Safe Heaven.

The deployments are sequel to maintenance peace and curtailing of the senseless killings as well as possible spread of violence in other parts of the State.

According to a statement by Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Airforce Public Relations, “The deployment was ordered by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar”.

He said, “It is in compliance with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that an end is put to the current spate of violence and killings in the state.

“The deployment is also to ensure the prevention of reprisal attacks, which could escalate the conflict.

“The deployed NAF assets include the L-39ZA aircraft and the EC-135 helicopter, which are to provide necessary air cover to the surface forces participating in the Operation in the State”.

Air Commodore Adesanya recalled that the NAF has always acted in aid of civil authority, whenever called upon to do so, in line with its statutory role.

“The NAF, apart from its presence in the North East to fight Boko Haram insurgents, has also deployed its air assets and personnel in recent times to Kafachan in Southern Kaduna and Takum in Taraba State to stop incessant communal clashes” he said.

“The NAF remains focused on its primary responsibility of ensuring the security of the citizenry while continuing to count on their support and understanding.”