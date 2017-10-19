IYC to NPA: Resolve your issues with Intels peacefully

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Emem Idio

Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, IYC, Worldwide, has called on the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to peacefully resolve its differences with the management of Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, Intels Nigeria Limited, in the interest of the nation.

IYC, in a statement by its spokesman, Daniel Dasimaka, said the decision of the Managing Director of the NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, to terminate the pilotage agency agreement between NPA and Intels that allowed the oil and gas logistics firm to provide boat monitoring and supervision pilotage services on behalf of NPA for seven years and collect revenue on its behalf would have negative impact on the economy of Onne, Rivers State, the Niger Delta and Nigeria, as it would lead to loss of jobs and income for families.

Dasimaka said: “We are calling on the management of NPA and the entire Federal Government to rethink their decision to give Intels Nigeria Limited, three months to round up and hand over the pilotage services to the NPA. As of today, thanks to Intels, the Onne Port is about the only Port in Nigeria outside Lagos that is viable. Thus, any attempt to stifle Intels is considered an attempt to cripple the port at a time we are expecting the Federal Government, through Ms Usman’s office, to ensure the viability of seaports in Port Harcourt, Calabar, Burutu, Warri, etc to de-congest the heavily congested Lagos Ports.”

Intels politicizing its nemesis – NPA Boss

However, Managing Director of the NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, said Intels and not the NPA, was the party politicising its expulsion from Nigerian ports operation.

The NPA boss, during a stakeholders meeting, yesterday in Warri, Delta State, said NPA had no choice than to expel Intels following the company’s resolute refusal to comply with Treasury Single Account, TSA.