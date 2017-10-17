Ita Enang congratulates Akwa United

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang has expressed delight over Akwa United FC’s success in this year’s AITEO Cup following their 3-2 win against Niger Tornadoes in Sunday’s final in Lagos.

In a congratulatory message sent to the Chairman of the Uyo-based side, Etubom Paul Bassey, Senator Enang said the victory in the nation’s oldest and biggest football championship has catapulted the name of the state as one of the top football playing states in the land.

“The victory has further reaffirmed the resilient spirit of Akwa Ibom people in rising up and facing a daunting task and making a success out of it.

“To have won the tournament for the second time in three years, clinching all the individual awards on offer on the final day clearly stands Akwa United FC as the best football club out of the more than 72 teams that took part in the competition,” said the Presidential aide.

The letter added: ‘’I am thrilled to note that with the victory in the AITEO Federation Cup, the state-owned football club has secured automatic qualification to represent the country in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup competition.”

He charged the team to begin preparations early in order to take the continent of Africa by storm next season.