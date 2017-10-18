Interswitch partners banks, credit providers on nano loans

By Tare Youdeowei

NIGERIA has had long standing gaps in the availability of credit or loans to individuals and businesses within underserved demographics of the Nigerian population; this has led people to experience difficulties in accessing unsecured, short-term micro-loans from financial institutions.

In this light, Interswitch has partnered with six leading banks and three innovative credit providers to address the challenge with the introduction of the Interswitch Lending Services Platform.

According to Interswitch, “The service essentially resolves around the ‘missing middle’ challenge by providing a holistic proprietary credit analysis, scoring and management technology which banks and non-bank credit providers can leverage on to provide micro and nano-loans to individuals and SMEs across various channels without collateral.

“Customers can use any of the ATM, mobile banking apps or USSD channels to access loans, essentially achieving the goal of allowing different customer segments to meet personal and small business needs, thereby accelerating growth in business activities within Nigeria’s resurgent economy.”

Speaking about the essence of the lending platform at the launch of Interswitch Lending Service in Lagos, the Divisional CEO for Switching and Processing at Interswitch Group, Akeem Lawal said; “what we have basically done is to partner with key lending players in the industry to help accelerate the growth of retail lending to the underserved population in Nigeria through reliable credit models. We are starting with customers who do transactions on the Interswitch network. Our partners include banks with which Interswitch has established long term relationships.

Disclosing Interswitch’s aim, Akeem added; “We have done this to provide accessible credit for the financial needs of customers who are presently underserved by mainstream finance, or who are excluded in one way or another from being able to access credit through currently existing conventional channels.”

According to Interswitch, customers who access loans through this platform can conveniently make their loan repayments through a variety of channels such as ATMs, online at quickteller.com or through bank branches.

Interswitch further revealed that an important consideration is that customers who typically use electronic channels or embrace cashless transactions are more likely to get better loan offers than others who have not embraced e-payments, simply because most of the historical data is generated on the basis of usage of e-payment channels, such as Quickteller.com. The Platform has been integrated by Interswitch to what is perhaps the largest customer database, allowing almost 16 million Nigerians (which includes active customers on Quickteller) to be assessed for possible qualification for a loan.

Current bank partners who are on board Interswitch Lending Services include UBA, First, Heritage, Unity, Fidelity and Ecobanks, while lending partners are Kwikcash, Paylater and Ferratum.