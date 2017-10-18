Insurgency: Activist advocates proactive economic support programme for displaced women

Mrs Yagana Alkali, woman activist in Borno, on Wednesday called for the adoption of gender sensitive skill acquisition programmes to enhance social and economic status of women displaced by insurgents in the state.

Alkali made the call in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

She said such programmes would improve the economic status of mothers to enable them take care of their children.

Alkali said the programmes would also provide women with alternative means of livelihoods.

The activist decried the low level of economic strengthening support to women affected by insurgency, adding that the trend had exposed them to poverty and abuse.

“Women and children are most affected by the insurgency; they have no homes or food.

“Most of the affected households are headed by women, who lack the means to meet family needs,” she said.

Alkali lamented that most of the affected women and children resorted to street begging to get what to eat.

She called on government and humanitarian organizations to accord priority to women education and economic empowerment programmes to mitigate their sufferings.

“It is high time to train women on various trades such as tailoring, weaving, beads, dye, oil, jelly, beads and pomade processing.

“Women that are educated and have some means of livelihoods take charge of their lives; by the time you empower the woman, you empower the whole family because she is going to transfer that skills to her children.”

Alkali stressed the need for comprehensive advocacy to create awareness and encourage support for the displaced women to protect them from drugs and sexual abuse.

Gov. Kashim Shettima 0f Borno had recently disclosed that more than over 54, 000 women were widowed and about 53,000 children orphaned by Boko Haram insurgency.

NAN