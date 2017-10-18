I’m working hard to get fit – Victor Moses

Victor Moses has given the latest update on the injury that has seen him sidelined for the next one month.

The 26-year-old hobbled off with a hamstring injury during the first half of the 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday and is expected to be out for around a month.

It only adds to Antonio Conte’s injury woes at the moment, with N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater still both sidelined and Alvaro Morata having just returned from his own hamstring issue.

Moses took to social media to post himself on the medical table at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, saying: “Gutted to pick up an injury. Working hard to get fit and back on the pitch as soon as I can! Good luck to the boys tonight come on the Chels.”