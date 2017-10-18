ICPC seeks Niger rural communities’ support in anti-graft war

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has urged rural communities in Niger to support the fight against corruption.

“We have embarked on a crusade against corruption and want everyone, especially rural dwellers, to be part of the effort to rid Nigeria of the menace,” ICPC acting chairman Bako Abdullahi said on Wednesday in Minna.

He spoke at a one-day engagement with Community Development Associations (CDAs), organised in partnership with a democracy action group, Dispute Resolution and Development Initiative.

Represented by Mr Baba Ashiru, the commission’s Head of Education, Abdullahi asked rural communities to assist the commission with useful information about corrupt practices in their localities.

“We have enlisted individual members of the public into our National Anti- corruption Volunteer Corps (NAVC); it has branches in every state to ensure adequate grass root sensitisation,” he said.

The ICPC boss challenged the rural dwellers to be part of budget planning, implementation and monitoring to ensure effective and efficient deployment of resources.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Dispute Resolution and Development Initiative, Dr. Muhammad Yahaya, urged citizens to key into the anti-corruption crusade as part of their contribution toward a better Nigeria.

Yahaya said that education and public enlightenment were key to the anti-graft war, adding that the role of communities as change agents could not be over-emphasised.

He maintained that corruption persists in the grass root because most victims lacked awareness and could easily be intimidated into submission or silence.

The official identified strategies CDAs could adopt in fighting corruption in the rural areas to include whistle blowing, local transparency, community complaint boxes and the formation of monitoring teams.

NAN