Two former presidents, IBB, Jonathan in closed door meeting in Minna

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna-Immediate past president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Wednesday held a closed door meeting with former military president,General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his uphill residence in Minna, Niger State.

The former president who stormed the Niger state capital in a convoy by road with not less than eight other vehicles was said to have driven straight to the uphill residence of Gen. Babangida.

The former president was said to have arrived uphill for the closed door meeting around 10.00am in a GMC bullet proof SUV with registration number ABJ 961ER followed by the convoy.

The meeting which started behind closed door immediately, (10am) lasted till about 12.14pm.

Cited among those who accompanied Goodluck Jonathan to the hilltop was one time Senator Nimi Barigha Amange who had

represented Bayelsa East in the National Assembly.

According to the inner source, non of the entourage including the former Senator was allowed to be part of the meeting which was described as “private”.

The source said, ” The meeting was private;only former president Jonathan and General Babangida were in the meeting and even former senator Amange was escused and waited in another part of the residence while the meeting lasted.”

The former president, Jonathan declined to entertain questions from Journalists who had besieged him to know the purpose of his visit pointing out that his visit to the former Military president was private.

According to him, ” my visit to Gen. Babangida is private and moreso it is an opportunity to see him after his return from medical vacation and I feel I should visit him so the visit is not for public consumption but I need to commend you people, (Press) for doing a good job generally.”

However, his visit may not be unconnected with the move by founding farthers of the Party, (PDP) towards electing a credible national Chairman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of which they are major stake holders.

Within the last three weeks, Aspirants warming up for the seat, Proessor Tunde Adeniran, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Raymond Dokpesi had at different times visited the former Military President to seek for his endorsement and blessing.