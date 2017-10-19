Gowon, symbol of genuine statesmanship, patriotism, says Dogara

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has described the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon as an inspirational leader and symbol of genuine patriotism and statesmanship.



In a message to mark General Gowon’s 82nd Birthday, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Speaker Dogara hailed the former Head of State for his relentless commitment to the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

He said: “His Excellency, General Gowon has been known for demonstrating uncommon patriotism, courage, vision and statesmanship as well as genuine commitment to national unity and integration both during his active years as a head of government and even now as an elder statesman.”

Dogara added that Gowon was a peace-maker and fine Military officer who worked for the preservation of the nation’s unity by bringing together all the constituent regions of Nigeria and keeping the country one after the unfortunate civil war.

“Gowon’s unweavering commitment, excellent leadership disposition, vision as well as his ability to galvanize the broad spectrum of Nigerian society are testimonies of the success of his popular slogan, ‘To keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done,’ and his unequivocal love for peace, harmony and corporate existence of the country.”

The Speaker also prayed God to grant the elder statesman more years of excellent health, wisdom and selfless service to God, country and humanity.