FrieslandCampina, SIFAX Group others win 2017 Nigeria Brand Awards

FRIESLANDCampina, makers of Peak milk and SIFAX Group, a shipping and logistics firm have emerged gold winners at the nineth edition of the Nigeria Brand Awards, NBA, as winners laud transparency.

FrieslandCampina won gold in the innovative campaign category with its Pecadomo campaign for Peak, while SIFAX emerged winner in the shipping and cargo category. The awards took place in Lagos recently.

Several organisations also picked up platinum, diamond and gold awards including, TopYouGo Digital in the digital marketing category, Technocrime in Security, Internet Solutions Nigeria in IT infrastructure, Marina Trust in Finance, Brandlife in brand activations, and Just Media Production in the TV production category.

Speaking on the awards in Lagos, some of the practitioners stated that the transparency of the selection process of award winners and the utmost independence the selecting jury enjoyed, had gone a long way in giving the recognition award very huge credibility.

The Corporate Affairs Manager, Sifax Group, Muyiwa Akande, whose company was one of the recipients of the awards, stated that the company’s decision to participate was informed by the credibility of the process, said, “We had never participated in the award before. We were surprised when we were contacted by the organisers. But when we did our due diligence, we discovered that it was a credible organization. They had really done their home work on us, keeping track of some of the milestones we had achieved in the past few years.”

He also expressed his delight that some of the company’s achievements were being celebrated, a development, he argued, would further spur the management on.

In his reaction, the Chief Executive Officer of Chain Reactions, whose company came tops in the Public Relations category, Mr. Israel Jaiye Opayemi expressed delight that the PR firm was being recognized at a time the nation’s business climate was on the downward side.

“It simply attests to our resolve that to always give whatever brief we have the best shot, irrespective of the situation. Today, is a testimony to that resolve. Perhaps what makes it more interesting is the fact that the award was coming from an organization, though credible, but was totally unknown to us,” he stated.