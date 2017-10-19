Finally, IGP Idris Moves CP Gwandu out of Edo State, CP Moses Jituboh out of Adamawa State

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – Following relentless pressure mounted by various groups including concerned citizens of Edo state and Coalition of Civil Society Organizations among others, the Police High Command in Abuja last night ordered the immediate removal of CP Haliru Gwandu from the State.



Recall that CP Gwandu had been in the eyes of the storm as a result of alleged incapacity to deal with rising crime wave in Edo State which saw the killing of a University of Benin Professor, Mr. Paul Otasowe without any arrest, abduction of Andy Ehanire, brother of the minister of health Osagie Ehanira, killing of three policemen attacked to the Ogba zoo and the abduction of popular musician, Osayomore Joseph.

CP Gwandu was also accused of turning blind eye to tackling the murderous activities of Fulani herdsmen in Edo state who not only rape and kill but also destroy farmlands in communities in the state.

After series of protests including those at Force headquarters and the Police Service Commission by the Concerned citizens and the pledge by the PSC to investigate the allegations, the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki took it upon himself to visit the Office of the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) to liaise over the security challenges of the state.

Meanwhile, the new Commissioner of Police deployed to Edo state is CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo formerly CP in charge Force Armament at Force headquarters.

Also, CP Moses Jituboh who had been fingered by Senator Isah Misau in his petition to the Police service Commission of being properly experienced to hold such a position of CP Adamawa state due to the fact that he got promotions over and above his colleagues, was removed from Adamawa state.

Jituboh has been redeployed to force headquarters as the commissioner of Police in charge Force Armament while Haliru Gwandu is redeployed to Adamawa state as the Commissioner of Police.

The redeployments were contained in a Police wireless Message TH,5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.2/231 titled INGENPOL has ordered the cancellation of postings of the following COMPOLS to Formations/Commands, dated October 18, 2017.