Family, friends beg for Osayomore’s freedom

By Olawale Gabriel

As the Chief Executive Officer of the Ogba Zoological Garden, Mr. Andy Ehanire, who was abducted last month, regained his freedom Saturday night, the call for the release of ace musician, Osayomore Joseph, who was equally abducted, increased.

Dr. Sylvester Akhaine of the Political Science Department of Lagos State University, yesterday, described Osayomore as a musician and social crusader, who sings and criticises the foibles of individuals and the failure of the rulers of Nigeria.

He said: “This is a passionate plea to the kidnappers of Joseph Osayomore: please, release him unconditionally. He is a defender of the poor, who consistently sang against the deteriorating conditions of living in Nigeria; conditions which have made kidnappers of our once promising youth.

“He believes that our country should achieve social progress for the well-being of all. He believes that with concerted effort of well-meaning Nigerians, the country can be a better place for all.”

It was gathered that the family members were still negotiating with the kidnappers for his possible release soonest. When Vanguard visited his residence, the family were still holding prayer sessions with sympathisers.