ERA, NTCRG condemn mounting tobacco product adverts near schools

FG, ECOWAS meet to raise taxes on tobacco

-By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- THE Federal Government has joined the Economic Community of West African State, ECOWAS, on the possibility of raising taxes on tobacco products.

This is as the Nigerian Tobacco Control Research Group, NTCRG, and the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth (ERA/FoEN), in collaboration with the African Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA) have presented a national research that shows how tobacco companies strategically situate tobacco products and advertisements near primary and secondary schools with the aim of enticing kids to experiment smoking.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole said that Nigeria was part of the campaign against tobacco and was implementing the framework convention in tobacco control.

He said, “we are implementing the framework convention in tobacco control. As of Monday we were part of the ECOWAS meeting to look at how do we raise taxes on tobacco. That meeting we really worked to prevent snuggling on tobacco products, we looked at how can raise taxes on tobacco products.

“It is known that Nigeria has one of cheapest tobacco prices in the world and that will contribute to the abuse. That convention and recommendations coming from there will really contribute to raising taxes on tobacco and also generating resources that will go into health.

ERA, NTCRG said that a research work titled “Big Tobacco: Tiny Targets Nigeria Report” exposed widespread sale of tobacco products along paths of Primary and Secondary schools in five states.

The report also alleged that there was deliberate display of tobacco products next to sweets and drinks, making them easily accessible, and sales of single tobacco sticks at very affordable rates, among other tactics of getting children to smoke and ultimately addicted.

According to the report which also has visual evidences, some of the states where such tobacco products adverts were erected near schools include Lagos, Nasarawa, Enugu, Kaduna and Oyo.

The report urged government to take action and make some specific recommendations including the need for urgent passage of the regulations guiding implementation of the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act 2015 by the National Assembly; and Proactive prohibition of placement of tobacco products within 100m of any educational institution by the federal, state and local education authorities.

It demanded the enforcement of the comprehensive prohibition of tobacco advertising promotion and sponsorship (TAPS) and the setting up of a Framework for monitoring the implementation of the ban on single sticks and cigarettes packs with less than 20 sticks as detailed in the NTC Act 2015.

At the public presentation, Hilda Ochefu of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) said tobacco use was the single most preventable cause of deaths and that the tobacco industry deliberately targeted kids as replacement smokers.

Ochefu said the report captured the strategy of the tobacco industry to entice and get kids addicted to smoking hence the need for the immediate enforcement of provisions of the NTC Act announced by the Minister of Health, which included ban on single stick sale of cigarettes and ban on smoking in public places.

Giving a summary of the report, Dr. Akin Adebiyi of the NTCRG said it involved a survey of 221 schools across the five states where the situation of point of sale and other tobacco inducements were prevalent. He explained that the report would guide government in taking concrete steps to save the young generation of kids that the tobacco industry wants to addict from embarking on the dangerous experimentation of cigarettes.

Participants at the public presentation of the report included representatives of the Federal Ministries of Health, Education and the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Anti-tobacco groups.