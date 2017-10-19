Enugu govt approves N465m for water projects

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu State government has approved N300 million for the construction and rehabilitation of over 82 bore holes in different rural communities of the state.

The state government has also released N165 million for the rehabilitation of Ajalli Water Scheme, which is the major source of urban water supply to Enugu metropolis and environs.

Managing Director of Enugu State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, EN- RUWASSA, Dr. Frank Omeje, made the disclosure at the celebration of 2017 Global Hand Washing Day in Enugu.

Omeje stated that water supply is critical to hand washing, noting that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is tackling challenges of water supply in the state to help improve the hygiene of the residents.

The rural water projects include Neke and Mbu stream impoundments projects in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area; spring water improvements; and the constructions and rehabilitation of different motorised bore holes scattered in communities of the 17 local government areas of the state.