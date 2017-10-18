England FA apologises to Aluko, Spence

The FA has apologised to two players after new evidence showed sacked England’s women’s boss Mark Sampson made remarks which were “discriminatory on the grounds of race”.

An independent barrister ruled Sampson made unacceptable “ill-judged attempts at humour” on two occasions, to Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence.

Katharine Newton said despite this, she did not believe he is racist.

She also concluded Aluko was not subjected to “a course of bullying”.

Newton’s initial report had cleared Sampson, but the new evidence led to her investigation being resumed.

And a report of the reopened investigation was released as FA bosses and Aluko faced a parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday.