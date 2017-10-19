Educationist charges parents on safety education

By Amaka Abayomi

THE Principal, Federal Government College Ijanikin, Lagos, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Essien, has charged parents to partner with the Federal Government to help actualise the objective behind the introduction of Safety Education in schools.

Essien, who made this charge at the commissioning and handing over of some projects donated by the 1992 set of graduates of the institution, said for academic excellence to be achieved, there was need for parents to be committed and step up their responsibilities in the welfare of their children and wards.

She said: “Parents must complement the efforts of the schools in ensuring the safety of their children at all times, especially in this period when kidnapping and other vices are on the rise. Here in our school for instance, we give our children safety education lessons from time to time, as proposed by the Federal Government. We talk to them on the need to always walk in groups as well as report whenever they discover that any of their class mate is not there.

“In addition, we emphasize the need for them to always appear in their correct and appropriate school uniforms at all times and avoid speaking to strange persons or those they are not familiar with. The Federal Ministry of Education is taking the issue of Safety Education seriously as we are told from time to time how to guide the children through seminars and workshops.

This will ensure that we improve our skills on security and safety in schools and it is for this reason that we urge parents to join hands with us to ensure that safety or security education is effectively impacted on our children.”

Pointing out that the school is always willing to provide useful information or security tips that would ensure safety of the children, she charged the parents not to leave the security and safety of their children to the schools alone. She said: “They have a huge role to play just as they must insist to know the type of friends their children keep and where they are at any given point in time. They must also ensure that they give these children moral and psychological pep talks always.”