In Delta: Whereabouts of 4 kidnapped missionaries remain unknown

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE whereabouts of four kidnapped foreign missionaries from the United Kingdom has remained unknown, six days after they were abducted by unknown gunmen at Enekorogha creek community, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

This came as the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, paraded 23 suspects arrested for various crimes, which included kidnapping, robbery and murder.

The foreigners, David Donavan, Chilly Donavan, Alana (surname unknown) and Iyan (surname unknown), who were kidnapped Thursday by five gunmen, had also been rendering free medical services to residents in the area for the past three years, alongside their preaching.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Ibrahim said the suspected gunmen were members of Karowei militant group, terrorising the creeks.

While disclosing that a manhunt for the kidnappers had been intensified by men of the Command, Ibrahim said: “The victims are yet to be released, but I want to assure that they will be released unhurt.

“I don’t want to reveal our strategy, but all efforts are being made in conjunction with the Joint Task Force, JTF, towards ensuring that the victims are rescued.”

According to him, preliminary investigation had revealed that the kidnap incident might not be unconnected with the present onslaught against militants’ activities by the Operation Crocodile Smile.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim also paraded 23 suspected kidnappers, robbers and murderers.

He explained that 14 of the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, two were arrested for robbery, five for murder, while another two for other crimes.

According to him, three locally-made guns, five live cartridges and 300 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects.