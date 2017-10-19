Delta teacher Ariguzo emerges 2017 Maltina teacher

By Dayo Adesulu

A TEACHER with Mastercare International School, Asaba, Delta State, Mr. Felix Udochukwu Ariguzo, has emerged Winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year for 2017. This was announced Thursday night during the highpoint of the competition’s grand finale held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

For the feat, Ariguzo was rewarded with N1 million in addition to N500,000 he received as Delta State champion. He will also receive N1 million every year for five years, a training programme abroad and a block of six classrooms built at his school. Ariguzo, a Biology and Chemistry teacher, revealed that he draws inspiration for teaching from his love for service and knowledge building.

He thanked Nigerian Breweries for the gesture and enjoined other corporate organisations to follow the worthy example. “Today, I am very happy and proud that Nigerian Breweries has shown that teachers’ rewards are both in heaven and on earth,” he said.

The 38-year-old son of a teacher maintained that teaching is not about earning a living, but giving life a meaning and that a strong passion and emotional stability are vital in the teaching profession. On the night, Mrs. Chika Ume-Ezeoke, a Biology teacher with Our Lady of Apostle, Yaba, Lagos State, emerged the first runner-up, while Mr. Samuel Emochuaogu, an English teacher with Winners International Academy, Agudama-Epie, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, clinched the second runner-up position.

Each of the 27 state champions received N500, 000 while the1st and 2nd runners-up got an additional N1, 000, 000 and N750,000 respectively. While welcoming guests at the event, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Johan Doyer explained that in line with its philosophy of Winning with Nigeria, the company resolved in 1994, to play a more active role in the development of education in Nigeria when it established the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund with a commencement capital of N100 million.