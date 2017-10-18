Delta hospital staff cooperative seeks govt intervention

By Progress Okpalaebulue

Members of Delta State Hospitals Management Board Staff Cooperative II, have called on the state government to address the lingering crisis rocking the organisation.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions, the aggrieved members, during a peaceful protest, trooped to the offices of the Head of Service, the Attorney General, the Accountant General and that of the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Asaba, to express their grievances.

President of the society, Whisky Azino, anchored the lingering crisis on alleged refusal of the former leadership to release sensitive property of the society to the present leadership.

He lamented that this had prevented members from assessing the welfare packages entitled to them.

Azino appealed to the government to ignore unauthorized solicitors bent on frustrating the society, and release their entitlements, to avoid unpleasant development, if their requests were not duly considered.

While addressing them at the premises of the Head of Service, an officer who preferred anonymity assured members that the issue would be addressed as soon as practicable, noting that a meeting to that effect by relevant stakeholders was under way.

The Head of Legislative Unit, Department of Legal Drafting, Ministry of Justice, Oyin-Tari Suowari, who represented the Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor, assured them that their message would be conveyed to the appropriate authorities to handle.

He added that for now, the Attorney General could only appeal to the feuding parties to withdraw the litigations in court.