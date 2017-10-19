Coronation Anniversary: Oba of Benin calls for prayers

By Simon Ebegbulem

RELIGIOUS leaders in Edo State, including the Muslim community, held an inter-religious service, yesterday, to mark the first year coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, with the monarch calling on religious leaders to continue to pray for peace and development in the state and the nation as a whole.

Religious leaders who conducted the services include the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Bishop Oyonnude Kure; Alhaji Fatai Enabulele, Chief Imam of Benin; Rev. Felix Omobude, General Superintendent and President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN; Most Senior Apostle Joshua Osasuyi, General Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church; and Rt. Rev. Margaret Benson-Idahosa, Archbishop, Church of God Mission International, and many others.

Oba Ewuare II stressed the need for persistent prayers, saying: “It is only through prayers that we can build everlasting partnership with God and God never abandons anybody that prays hard. We must not relent in our prayers for the peace and progress of our state and nation. And we must open our hearts to God so that he gives us what pleases Him and not what pleases us as humans.”

While expressing his gratitude to the religious leaders for their prayers and support since his ascension to the throne, the Oba described the inter-religious services as special to him and prayed to God and the ancestors to continue to bless religious leaders in the country.

In a goodwill message Bishop Kure commended the Oba for abolishing Community Development Associations in the state noting that their activities brought pain and anguish to the people.

He prayed God to continue to protect the monarch and his kingdom so it can witness accelerated growth.