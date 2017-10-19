Confusion, as armed men storm Imo Chief Judge’s chamber

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Tension and confusion, yesterday morning, gripped the High Court premises, Owerri, as some armed persons stormed the chamber of the state Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi.

As news of the presence of the armed men spread like wild fire, courts quickly rose, while litigants, workers and lawyers scampered for safety.

Speaking to Vanguard yesterday, a female judicial staff said: “In an apparent move to forestall a repeat performance of the escape of the dreaded kidnapper, Vampire, from the court premises, the gateman locked the gate.

“The response was swift. It was at this point that we got to know that the armed men were policemen, who claimed that they were in the Chief Judge’s chamber to arrest a female staff over an alleged murder case,” the lady recounted.

Answering a question, the judicial staff said the invading policemen had earlier picked the woman’s children from their home before storming the Chief Judge’s chamber.

Unconfirmed report had it that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, ordered the policemen back to base, with a view to ascertaining who ordered them to storm the Chief Judge’s Chamber.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, said he was not aware of the development.