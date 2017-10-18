Commendation galore for IGP Idris, as promoted officers are decorated in Nsukka

By Chinenye Ozor

THE Area Command station officer of the Nigeria Police Command, Nsukka, Enugu State, Mike Odoh, was among newly promoted officers of the Nigeria Police Force to various ranks to reward merit and encourage dedication to duty.

The station officer was promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) along with others at Nsukka and the other divisions in Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

The Station Officer (S/O), Mike Odoh, has been an Inspector of Police for several years serving the force before the incumbent Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Idris Mohammed, approved the promotion of various police officers across the 36 states of the country to encourage excellence, hard work and dedication to duty.

In a solemn but brief ceremony in appreciation of the new rank, ASP Odoh thanked both the Inspector-General of Police, Enugu State Commissioner of Police and the Area Commander, Nsukka Police Command for the promotion and assured them of total commitment in the discharge of his official duties to the Nigeria Police Force at all times until his retirement.

In an interview with newsmen, the state chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Hon. Dominic Ezema commended the Area Commander, Nigeria Police, Nsukka, ACP Steve Yabanet, for lowering the rate of crime in the university town of Nsukka since he assumed duty in the command.

Ezema said that crime rate has reduced drastically in Nsukka and environs, adding that the co-operation of the Police command with the general public was exemplary in the history of the town, pointing out that ACP Yabanet and his crack detectives together with other police divisions in the area, recorded an enviable achievement in crime prevention and detection within a short period of time.

He applauded the Inspector General of Police for releasing the promotions of police officers across the country and urged the newly promoted officers to use their ranks to improve on their duty posts and ensure dedication in appreciation of their elevation.