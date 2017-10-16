Do all you can to return PDP to sanity, Alex Ekwueme tells Makarfi, others

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and other members of National Caretaker Committee paid a courtesy call on the former Nigeria’s VP, Chief Alex Ekwueme.

During the visit, Makarfi thanked Dr. Ekwueme for remaining strong with the PDP despite the crisis and assured him of a better and prosperous PDP.

Responding, Dr. Ekwueme expressed satisfaction with the development in the party under Sen. Makarfi especially the victory of the Party at the Supreme Court and urged the NCC to do all within its powers to return sanity to the PDP