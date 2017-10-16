Buhari receives 12-yr old that financed his election with N5,785

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, received a twelve-year old girl, Nicole Benson that contributed N5,785.00, which she saved from her lunch and pocket allowance for the president’s election campaign in 2015, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also received two other young admirers who have shown high interest in his administration, and prayed for his recovery during ill health.

One of the kids, a three-year old Maya Jammal became an internet sensation when her videoed prayer for the President’s recovery went viral, while 10 year-old Aisha Aliyu Gebbi penned a personal letter to President Buhari describing herself as his “biggest fan’’.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said, “Nicole Benson, 12 years old, had contributed N5,785 to the President’s campaign in 2015, which was all saved up from her lunch and pocket allowance.”

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying, “I am very impressed by what the children have been able to do. I can see Maya is shy. I watched her video where she was praying for my recovery when I was ill.’’

According to the statement, “The President attributed his victory at the polls to the contributions of good hearted Nigerians, like young Nicole, who is from Lagos State, and showed her support by sending her personal savings.

“Nicole, I congratulate you, and myself for being here today. Your contribution made a great impact. As you can see, I am here in the Presidential Villa. Thank you.”

It further stated that President Buhari told Aisha that her letter was heart-warming, noting that he felt re-assured knowing he had fans amongst the children.”

He said, “Thank you very much for the letter.”

The President said he looked forward to more visits from the children, adding, “I am hoping that it will not be the first and last time we will be meeting while I am here. We will continue to meet even after I have left here.’’

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Gebbi, said the President’s gesture of inviting the children to the Presidential Villa was a dream come true.

Gebbi said the invitation also added to the President’s long standing record of good heartedness and fairness.

“In a nation with few legends and accuracy of truth, we look up to you, Mr. President, and our children are looking up to you,’’ he added.

Maya lives in the FCT, while Aisha came in from Bauchi State.