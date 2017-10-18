Biafra: When South-East, South-South govs asked God for forgiveness

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

DUE to perceived marginalisation of the South-East and South-South regions, their governors now seek for solutions not only politically but also spiritually.

South-East Voice gathered that the governors from the two regions mounted the podium turn by turn at the Imo Government House Chapel, to ask God to direct them in doing the right things for their people.

It was a sort of missionary journey, as the governors gathered in Owerri for their South-East and South-South Governors’ Forum meeting.

In the Chapel, the governors, including Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Benedict Ayade (Cross River), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Rochas Okorocha (Imo) and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke.

Some of the governors read chapters from the Bible, while some led in praise and worship.

Udom, Wike, Ayade, Okowa, and Nkem cited some chapters in the Bible and related them to the present situation the two regions currently find themselves, while Okorocha and Ikpeazu dwelled on the praise and worship aspect of the service. Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, left before the proper commencement of the Night of Wonders. Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi was not present.

All the governors centered their prayers on the need for unity and speaking with one voice irrespective of their political differences. One other important prayer point that all those who climbed the pulpit did not fail to raise, was for God to let their people understand them as leaders.

However, it was almost dramatic as some people who have not seen governors do what these governors were doing, could not believe what they were witnessing. The governors showed that they were not greenhorns in the business of evangelism. Some pastors in the chapel learnt other possible means of communicating with their congregation.

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, who is the Chairman of South-East and South-South Governors’ Forum, went straight to the point by capturing what could be described as the cacophony of voices in the two regions. He was emphatic at this point that the challenges facing the governed in the regions have not been properly addressed.

He said: “If our families are united, Nigeria will be united. As we begin this deliberation, I urge our governors to look at the challenges that confront our people for considerations. This forum is concerned with the cacophony of voices that are calling for self determination and we are worried. We are also concerned with the issues of justice, fairness and equity in our region.”

This also points to the fact that forgiveness, speaking with one voice and love, cannot be fully actualised when the people’s challenges have been left unattended to.